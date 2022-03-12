"Thank you legend" - Khabib Nurmagomedov and others impressed with Diego Sanchez's performance against Kevin Lee at Eagle FC

Diego Sanchez recently featured in a main event clash against Kevin Lee at Eagle FC's second event in the United States. Although Sanchez suffered a unanimous decision loss, he left a lasting impression on a number of MMA bigwigs, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hailed him for the heart he displayed inside the cage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to offer his two cents on Sanchez's performance. Hailing the former UFC fighter as a legend, 'The Eagle' admitted that he was extremely impressed with Sanchez's performance at the seemingly advanced age of 40.

"I’m very impressed with 40 yo Diego Sanchez, never give up. Thank you legend for joining [Eagle Fight Club] this is honor for us!!! "

Check out the tweet below:

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib I’m very impressed with 40 yo Diego Sanchez, never give up. Thank you legend for joining @EagleFightClub this is honor for us!!! I’m very impressed with 40 yo Diego Sanchez, never give up. Thank you legend for joining @EagleFightClub this is honor for us!!!

Sanchez enjoyed similar support from Derek Brunson, Damon Martin, Danny Segura and more.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Kevin Lee vs Diego Sanchez just finished up . More than likely 30-27 Lee . But I’m impressed with the evolution of Diego at 40 years old . Very crafty #EagleFC46 Kevin Lee vs Diego Sanchez just finished up . More than likely 30-27 Lee . But I’m impressed with the evolution of Diego at 40 years old . Very crafty #EagleFC46

Damon Martin @DamonMartin



#EagleFC46 20-18 Kevin Lee but this isn't a blowout by any means. Diego did some real damage with those calf kicks. 20-18 Kevin Lee but this isn't a blowout by any means. Diego did some real damage with those calf kicks. #EagleFC46

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv



Whether it's advisable or not to keep fighting, Diego is not an easy fight. I've said this many times. There's no doubt Diego Sanchez has taken a ton of damage, but he's not nearly as washed as Twitter makes him out to be. You just have to look at the tape.Whether it's advisable or not to keep fighting, Diego is not an easy fight. #EagleFC46 I've said this many times. There's no doubt Diego Sanchez has taken a ton of damage, but he's not nearly as washed as Twitter makes him out to be. You just have to look at the tape. Whether it's advisable or not to keep fighting, Diego is not an easy fight. #EagleFC46

Sanchez most notably landed a heavy calf kick in the first round of the fight that evidently dealt a significant amount of damage to Lee's leg. The strike forced 'The Motown Phenom' to rely on his lead leg for the entire duration of the fight.

In the aftermath of his clash at Eagle FC 46, Lee revealed that he felt he had suffered a torn ACL due to the impact of Sanchez's kick.

Check out the post below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Kevin Lee says that a kick that Diego Sanchez landed in the first round may have blown out his ACL. Kevin Lee says that a kick that Diego Sanchez landed in the first round may have blown out his ACL.

Diego Sanchez dismisses retirement plans for now

While in conversation with Henry Cejudo during the post-fight octagon interview, Diego Sanchez declared that he was hell-bent on fighting out his contract regardless of his advanced age.

The 40-year-old revealed that he had two more fights to complete before even considering retirement. He admitted that he still had a couple of fights in him. Sanchez also used the opportunity to applaud Kevin Lee for his performance inside the cage.

"Well, you know what? This one; like I said, I was coming out of the hospital. So, I definitely want to finish out my contract with Eagle FC. I got two more fights. So I want to finish out these two last fights and come show the real Diego Sanchez," said Sanchez.

Watch Sanchez's post-fight interview below:

Sanchez and Lee featured in the main event at the FLXCast Arena in Miami, Florida. The fight came to an end with 'The Motown Phenom' walking away with a unanimous decision win, with all judges scoring the fight 30-27 in his favor.

Edited by David Andrew