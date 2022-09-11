Eagle FC fighter offers to face Nate Diaz if latter leaves the UFC

Eagle FC fighter Kevin Lee is intrigued about a potential clash against Nate Diaz, who just scored a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Taking to Twitter, 'The Motown Phenom' let it be known that he would like to take on Diaz, should the Stockton native walk away from the UFC following his latest bout. The former UFC fighter tweeted:

"I could always fight Nate Diaz next if he leaves ufc tho"

Diaz closed out his UFC deal with his winning effort against Tony Ferguson at the UFC 279 pay-per-view event. The Stockton native submitted 'El Cucuy' in the fourth round of their main event battle, which was put together by the UFC on Friday after Khamzat Chimaev failed to make weight for his bout against the UFC legend.

With his latest performance, Diaz picked up his first win since August 2019 and his first finish since Match 2016.

Is this the end of Nate Diaz's UFC career?

Nate Diaz has been quite vocal about transitioning into the world of boxing for several months now. There have been talks about a potential boxing clash between Diaz and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. It now appears that the 37-year-old could be on his way to making that fight a reality.

In the aftermath of his win over Ferguson, the Stockton native hinted that he would go on to pursue a career in boxing. However, Diaz revealed that he plans to make a UFC comeback down the line and is eyeing gold on his return. He told Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview:

"I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport, how you're supposed to do it. Because Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it and none of these other fighters know how to do it."

Diaz continued:

"So I'm going to go out there, I'm going to take over another profession and become the best at that. Show everybody I'm the best at that and then I'll be right the f*** back here to get a motherf***ing UFC title. The best title in the world."

Watch Nate Diaz's UFC 279 post-fight octagon interview below:

