'Ear looks great' - Cory Sandhagen struggles to find positives in uninspired UFC Fight Night poster

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen had a lukewarm reaction to the the newly released poster for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw.

Commenting on the UFC poster, 'The Sandman' said-

"Ear looks great." Cory Sandhagen said.

Here is an image of the bantamweight's comment on the UFC post:

Sandhagen is set to face former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of the July 24 card.

Dillashaw will be coming off a two-year suspension after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug called EPO.

Sandhagen will be looking to solidify his position as the next number one contender in the division.

His last two wins in the bantamweight division were against Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. 'The Sandman' knocked out both his opponents in spectacular fashion to earn a main event against the returning Dillashaw.

Cory Sandhagen gave former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw a tough time in sparring

TJ Dillashaw used to spar with Cory Sandhagen when they were both in the same team. The 35-year-old shared his experience sparring with Sandhagen.

"One of my buddies, Cory Sandhagen, that I train with now...he'll get the better of me. He's not even in the UFC yet but he'll be a great fighter and you're just kind of like 'damn, i can't beat this guy. What's going on?'"

At the time, Sandhagen was Dillashaw's training partner and helped the former UFC champion prepare for fights.

You can watch the video of Dillashaw below:

But now, the stakes are different. Both are top contenders in the 135-pound division looking to earn a title shot with a win over each other. Whoever comes out as the victor will likely face the UFC bantamweight champion in their next bout.

