"Early-2000s Stone Cold Steve Austin crowd pop" - MMA X spirals as Donald Trump gets huge ovation from packed Miami crowd at UFC 299

Former US president Donald Trump, who is often seen at MMA events, was in attendance for the UFC 299 event which took place on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Trump got a huge ovation from the Miami crowd upon his entrance to the arena.

Check out the clip of Donald Trump walking into the Kaseya Center for UFC299 below:

The MMA world took notice of the reaction Trump received in the arena and many went on social media to share their thoughts on it.

One individual compared the huge pop to the ones WWE star 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin used to get during the early 2000s.

"Dude getting an early 2000s 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin crowd pop."

Another person joked that Trump and current US President Joe Biden should have similar walkouts during their presidential debates.

"[Donald Trump] and Biden should walk out like this to debates."

One person hailed Trump as the next president of the United States.

"Your next president just stepped in."

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry also shared a humorous post related to the scenario.

"Trump watching this fight because of me... lol [just kidding] great fight!"

UFC 299 was a star-studded event that was headlined by a thrilling bantamweight title clash between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.

A five-round lightweight banger in the form of Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis graced the co-main event slot of the March 9 card.

Prominent fighter Michael Page also made his UFC debut on the card and went up against Kevin Holland in a welterweight bout.

A bantamweight clash between Petr Yan and Song Yadong opened up the main card of the event.

Several other prominent names like Gilbert Burns, Jack Della Maddalena, Curtis Blaydes, Jailton Almeida, Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael dos Anjos competed on the stacked UFC 299 card.