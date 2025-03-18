"Early on - in the first couple" - Having fought both, Alexander Volkanovski shares his prediction for potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout

Ilia Topuria has quickly become one of the biggest names in MMA after knocking out both Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in 2024. With his dominant performances, he has opted to vacate his featherweight title in pursuit of lightweight gold.

Ad

Following Islam Makhachev’s successful title defense against Renato Moicano at UFC 311, speculation about a potential showdown between the Dagestani and Topuria has intensified. While the fight has not been officially booked, Volkanovski, who has faced both men, offered his thoughts on how the matchup might unfold.

Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, Volkanovski acknowledged Makhachev’s dominance but highlighted Topuria’s knockout power as a potential equalizer.

"Look, I have fought both of them. Islam is going to be a hard man to beat. Like I think for anyone. I think the only chance of him losing is someone, you know, knocking him out, right? Like someone landing something. That's what I believe... I think even has a puncher's chance, I think that's the only way I see him really losing. And if anyone could do it, it is Ilia."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Volkanovski suggested that Topuria’s best opportunity to finish the fight would come in the early rounds:

"Ilia has obviously got some dangerous hands. Early on, the first couple of first three rounds, he's going to be dangerous. You know, you don't want to be getting caught by any of those punches. So if anyone could catch him, I think Ilia's right up there for a chance."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Justin Gaethje is an ideal matchup for Islam Makhachev, according to coach Javier Mendez

Islam Makhachev’s next title defense could be against Justin Gaethje, and his coach, Javier Mendez, believes it's the perfect fight. While several contenders are vying for a shot at the UFC lightweight champion, Mendez sees Gaethje as the most logical opponent:

"That would be ideal for us, the perfect matchup based on the fact where his standing is and what he's done. And he's a big known guy and Islam hasn't fought him so he's perfect."

Ad

Gaethje previously challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in 2020 but was submitted in the second round. However, Mendez insists that a fight with Makhachev would unfold differently:

"Islam is more well-rounded than Khabib ever was. So, Islam is at the point where he's pound-for-pound number one because he's well-rounded in all the areas... It's an entirely different fight. Islam, he can do it all. He can stand with him, he can take him down, he can do anything." [MMA Weekly]

Ad

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.