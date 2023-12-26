"Easier to believe in the moon landing" - Paulo Costa reacts to U.S President Joe Biden's Christmas decorations

In the recent past, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa's sense of humour and wit on social media has done a lot for his reputation and especially so, considering his absence from the octagon.

Recently, Costa took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to an image of President Joe Biden engaging in some Christmas decorations. Costa hilariously said:

"It's easier to believe in the moon landing than to believe he climbed that step alone"

Check out Paulo Costa's tweet here:

Costa, for his part, has expressed a sense of disappointment with President Joe Biden in the past. He has previously labelled Biden "weak," and has even gone on to say that Vladimir Putin is a better leader.

In fact, in an Instagram post from March 2022, Paulo Costa wrote:

"Vladimir Putin is not a weak leader like Biden or Macron. He is an ex-military man who was once stabbed in the belly and survived. He is another level of world leader. you may hate it, but it's the truth."

Check out the post here:

Costa received a lot of flak for the post and understandably so, given the mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine at the time. However, judging by his recent tweet, 'Borrachinha's' opinion on Biden has not changed one bit.

Paulo Costa details why he will be victorious against Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa is scheduled to face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 in February of 2024. He took to X to state why he believes he has the advantage heading into the bout with 'The Reaper.'

In typical Costa fashion, he wrote:

"Let me say something to you all. Since you can make 170 to welterweight , even if you move up you will still be a welterweight . You're not at same stage than me, you're just a welter overweight. That being said, they are so afraid to face me. It’s same thing occurring to Usam and Gourmet chenchen . Sorry guys I still at middleweight."

The tweet was accompanied by a hilarious image of Robert Whittaker diving into a swimming pool. Despite his inactivity inside the cage, Costa's social media game is showing no signs of slowing down.

Check out the tweet below:

