"Easy fight, easy money" - Gilbert Burns fires back at Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 264

Gilbert Burns has claimed that Nate Diaz is an easy fight and he'd face the younger Diaz brother any day of the week.

Burns believes that Diaz isn't worthy of fighting him, but 'Durinho' also realizes that Diaz is capable of bringing a lot of eyes to the fight.

During the UFC 264 media day, Gilbert Burns was asked about Diaz taking multiple shots at him over the past few months. The Brazilian responded by bringing up Diaz's last two fights, both of which he lost.

After defeats to Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns added that Diaz has lost his last two bouts to fighters whom Kamaru Usman has already beaten, and Burns himself only recently lost to Usman.

"For sure, easy fight, easy money. For sure I'll fight Nate, any day of the week and [but] not on my plans right now. I don't think he deserves to fight me right now, I'm number two in the world right now but he's a big fight, brings a lot of eyes, lot of fans, why not? He just came from two losses and the two loss that he have, those two guys lost to the guy that beat me. Those two losses, who was [it]? Masvidal and Leon Edwards, Kamaru beat both and then I lost to Kamaru, so not much I can say about it."

Gilbert Burns further claimed that he tries to keep it respectful to the OG fighters of the UFC, such as Nate Diaz. However, given that the Stockton native already has so many losses on his record, 'Durinho' isn't interested in chasing a fight against 'The West Coast Gangster'.

Burns' goal is still to win the UFC welterweight title and the second-ranked welterweight is still chasing the strap that he was unable to win at UFC 258.

"I kind of try to keep it [respectful] to all these OG guys in the UFC but at the end of the day, your guy got so many losses that I'll fight him for sure but I'm not chasing that fight, you know. I'm chasing the belt."

Gilbert Burns will face Stephen Thompson at UFC 264

In the co-main event of UFC 264, Gilbert Burns will face Stephen Thompson in a huge co-main event showdown. The winner of the fight is expected to edge one step closer to a potential title shot in the near future.

The road back to the title starts in Vegas for @GilbertDurinho 👊



For Burns, his road to redemption begins on July 10 against 'Wonderboy'. He'll hope to get back in the win column following his loss to Kamaru Usman earlier this year.

