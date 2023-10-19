“Easy work” - Anatoly Malykhin back in the gym looking like an absolute beast amid rumored return

Reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is back in the gym at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, and he’s looking like he hasn’t lost a single step.

The 35-year-old Russian mauler recently returned to his motherland on a long overdue vacation with his family, where he spent time in his hometown of Kemerovo. Now, back on the picturesque shores of rural Thailand, Malykhin is as sharp as ever.

In a short training clip posted on Instagram, Malykhin can be seen in deep training, getting into fight shape while looking like an absolute beast.

‘Sladkiy’ wrote this caption to go along with the post:

“@johnboyboxing missed it so much that after sparring I put another 5 rounds of circuit training in the work))

"Easy work" - he says😅😅”

See the post below:

Malykhin was last seen in action at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June, where he unified the heavyweight world titles with a three-round destruction of former heavyweight king Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar.

ONE Friday Fights 22 took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and was one of the most watched events in ONE Championship this year.

Now the ruler of two divisions, Malykhin is on top of the world and looking for his next challenge. Now that it appears he’s in training camp, his next fight could come sooner rather than later.

There are whispers that Malykhin is scheduled to return later this year in a heavily rumored ONE Championship event in Qatar. The promotion has kept mum on any details of their return to the Middle East, but with Malykhin back in training, anything is possible.

Potential opponents include Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane, Iranian superstar Amir Aliakbari, or even Arjan Bhullar himself in a rematch.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Malykhin’s next fight.