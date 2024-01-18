Eat like a pro: Sage Northcutt’s insane 4,500-calorie diet fuels him to success inside the circle

As a lifelong martial artist, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt knows of the importance of maintaining a good and healthy diet while being in peak condition for every fight. The California native is a jack of all trades in fitness, after all.

When he is not shifting gears at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, the American superstar can be found pumping iron, hiking, and enjoying everything that pushes his fitness limit to maximum potential.

But the core of all those activities mentioned above – something often overlooked – goes down to what an athlete puts on the table. At an elite level of any sport, every gram of carbohydrate, fat, and protein could sometimes make all the difference in power and stamina.

Ahead of his ONE Championship return against Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 in Japan, available via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com, Sage Northcutt gave fans an insight into his crazy 4,500-calorie diet.

He told ESPN:

“It depends. It depends. A little further out from the fight, maybe 4500 to 5,000 calories. But when it gets closer, obviously a little bit less. But I train so intensely that it just kind of fuels my body in my training. So, 4500 calories a day like in the offseason, basically.”

Though most individuals have different opinions on carbs, particularly those on a ketogenic diet or some on a weight-loss program, the ONE Championship lightweight MMA star begs to differ.

To him, carbs are an essential element of every meal. He even admitted that a large chunk of his daily 4,500-calorie intake comes from that very source.

Sage Northcutt added:

“Everything's pretty clean, overall. But I do eat a lot of carbs. I eat a couple of thousand calories just from carbs alone. Everything, from rice, and potatoes. Then I eat a lot of healthy fats like avocados, olive oils, different nuts, almonds, butter, and peanut butter, and then, of course, I get my protein. I eat a lot of protein each meal, like four or five times a day.”

Sage Northcutt vows to bring the very best version of himself to Tokyo, Japan

With diet and fitness levels nothing that concerns Sage Northcutt, all that’s left for the Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male athlete is to be beyond 100 percent against what he recognizes as the toughest assignment of his MMA career on March 1 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The multi-time karate world champion bounced back from his shocking debut defeat to Cosmo Alexandre with an equally good finish of Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 in May last year.

For his third test under the ONE banner, Sage Northcutt squares off against former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki inside the Japanese capital.

‘Tobikan Judan’ will use his experience to put Sage Northcutt in trouble as soon as this three-round war gets underway. However, the American has power in his hands and decent submission techniques to fend off what will come his way at ONE 165.