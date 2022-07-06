"Eats him alive like my boy Joey Chestnut with hot dogs" - Brendan Schaub's hilarious take on potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira

Brendan Schaub has offered his take on a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira after 'Borz' called out the Brazilian.

Alex Pereira stunned MMA fans around the world when he dismantled Sean Strickland at UFC 276. 'Poatan', who was unranked heading into the fight, was facing the biggest test of his UFC career against No.4-ranked middleweight Strickland. Pereira knocked 'Tarzan' out inside the first round, ending the American's six-fight winning run.

The 34-year-old, who has a history with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, is now No.6 in the 185lb rankings. Pereira's UFC 276 performance not only caught the eye of MMA fans, as Khamzat Chimaev issued a callout to the Brazilian off the back of the emphatic win.

"I'm want to fight with this guy @ufc @danawhite let's make it"

On the latest episode of the The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' addressed Chimaev's callout, offering up a hilarious take on a potential matchup with Pereira.

"Khamzat [Chimaev] sweeps him. I'm telling you, the UFC aren't gonna do it. Hey UFC, toss your boy Pereira to Khamzat. Eats him alive like my boy Joey Chestnut with hot dogs."

It is all but guaranteed that Alex Pereira will face Israel Adesanya next for the middleweight title. 'Poatan' has two kickboxing victories over 'The Last Stylebender', including inducing the only KO loss that Adesanya has suffered in his entire fighting career.

Adesanya previously confirmed his desire to face Pereira in the octagon, with the hopes of writing his past wrongs against the challenger. Both 'Izzy' and the Brazilian's victories at UFC 276 have set the stage for one of the biggest stories in the octagon.

Catch the latest episode of The Schaub Show here:

Israel Adesanya's coach believes UFC are pushing Alex Pereira to the title before his weakness are "exposed"

Eugene Bareman, the founder of City Kickboxing and coach of Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, believes the UFC knows Pereira doesn't deserve the next title shot.

Bareman respects the machine of the UFC and the fact that they need to sell fights and believes the history between Adesanya and Pereira makes for a very marketable story.

In terms of actual fighting, however, Bareman admitted that he and everyone else knows that 'Poatan's one victory over Sean Strickland shouldn't be enough for a title challenge.

Speaking to Submission Radio after the success of his two champs at UFC 276, Bareman said:

"They've seen a story there and they'll push this guy [Alex Pereira] to a position that he doesn't deserve. It's ridiculous that he's been put in the position to go for the title, off the back of two wins over Israel [Adesanya] in a completely different sport after beating just Sean Strickland...They need to get Pereira to Israel as fast as they can as he has vulnerabilites. If they wait too long, those vulnerabilities will get exposed."

Catch the full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far