Ebanie Bridges gives 3-word reaction to Elle Brooke's "repeat or revenge" return to boxing 

Ebanie Bridges is excited to see Elle Brooke's return to the boxing ring.

'The Blonde Bomber' has been coaching Brooke since her boxing career began. Since last year, the two stars have gotten close, in and out of the ring. As Bridges' star has grown, so has Brooke's.

The 25-year-old influencer has become one of the bigger women's stars. Holding a 3-1 boxing record, Brooke suffered the first defeat of her career against Jully Poca in July. That bout took place under the KingPyn banner, as she left Misfits Boxing to pursue the million-dollar tournament.

Five months later, Elle Brooke has signed her return to the boxing ring. Now, back in Misfits Boxing, she will look to defeat former opponent AJ Bunker. The latter is coming off a unanimous decision victory over 'Little Bellsy' in September.

However, she will have a tough time trying to defeat Brooke. The popular influencer won their first bout by unanimous decision last July. On X, Brooke made it clear that she was excited to return to the boxing ring. It appears that her coach is thinking the same way.

On X, Bridges replied with a three-word post, saying:

"Let's go baby"

Ebanie Bridges praises training with Elle Brooke

Ebanie Bridges couldn't be a bigger fan of Elle Brooke's work ethic.

While influencer boxing is largely controversial, it's clear when someone is putting the work in. While Brooke isn't exactly on the level of Jake Paul or anything like that, she's steadily been improving with each trip to the ring.

One has to figure out what comes with training with names such as 'The Blonde Bomber'. Bridges is fresh off a decision loss to Miyo Yoshida earlier this month, ending her IBF title reign. Still, she's considered one of the greatest women's boxers on the planet.

While Elle Brooke likely won't get to that level, Ebanie Bridges is still impressed. Speaking in an interview with Eddie Hearn, the former champion was asked about their time training together. In the interview (via Daily Star), she stated:

I've seen her in the gym for the past four to five months, she's never put on a glove before, and I've seen her coming gym every single day. Likes working just as hard as all of us, she's so dedicated and she's so disciplined, like she listens. Just because of the YouTube fame and the TikTok fame and all that kind of stuff, doesn't mean she doesn't take it seriously. because she's fallen in love with it."