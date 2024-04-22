Ebanie Bridges offers Ryan Garcia "collab on OF" after "brilliant win" over Devin Haney

Ebanie Bridges is the latest combat sports athlete to congratulate Ryan Garcia for his win over Devin Haney. However, the Australian women's boxer went a step further by taking to X/Twitter with an offer. She specifically called for a collaboration with Garcia on OnlyF**s.

The aforementioned platform has grown in popularity in recent years, especially for adult content creators, of which Bridges is one when she isn't fighting for glory in the ring. Whether Garcia entertains her request remains to be seen, but Bridges' offer is currently awaiting a response.

"Hey @RyanGarcia Brilliant win... @Realdevinhaney couldn't KO you... but let's do a collab on OF, and KO @onlyf**s too."

While Garcia is currently riding high after his stunning win over Haney, Bridges is more like the latter, having recently lost to Miyo Yoshida, a bout that cost her the IBF female bantamweight title. The loss marked the second-ever defeat of Bridges' professional boxing career.

Her first loss came against Shannon Courtenay, against whom she failed to capture the vacant WBA female bantamweight strap. Nevertheless, Bridges has found success in boxing and outside of it as a social media influencer and model. She also serves as a boxing trainer.

Most notably, Bridges trains fellow OnlyF**s model Elle Brooke, with whom she has struck up a friendship, with the two occasionally poking fun at each other on social media. Her return to the boxing ring has not yet been disclosed, and she appears to be taking her time.

But, it won't be long before she aims to return to the squared circle in pursuit of championship gold once again.

Ebanie Bridges previously tried to coax Conor McGregor to OnlyF**s

Ebanie Bridges and former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor have established a well-known friendship, with the pair being spotted at various public events in recent years. Their relationship is so close, in fact, that Bridges once claimed to have convinced McGregor to, at least, consider OnlyF**s.

This, however, never led to anything of note, as the Irishman has kept his interests squarely on combat sports as well as his business endeavors as an entrepeneur.