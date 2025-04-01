Ecstatic Jake Paul reacts after Jakub Mensik wins at Miami preventing Novak Djokovic from his 100th title

Jake Paul was elated after Jakub Mensik’s incredible victory over Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open final. The 19-year-old Czech sensation stunned everyone by denying Djokovic his 100th career title and capturing his first ATP trophy.

Ad

Mensik powered past the Serbian icon 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in a high-intensity final. Djokovic, dealing with an eye infection and a slippery court due to humidity, couldn’t find his rhythm.

Paul took to Instagram, praising the young star and celebrating the victory with his followers. He wrote:

"Chleba republic did it, I couldn't be more proud! The 19 [year old] GOAT, insane tournament brother!"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Ad

Trending

Jake Paul congratulates Jakub Mensik. [Image courtesy: @jakepaul via Instagram story]

Paul has been celebrating a major personal milestone himself. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently announced his engagement to speed-skating star Jutta Leerdam. The couple shared the happy news on social media, posting a romantic proposal picture with stunning island views, white petals, and candles.

Ad

The engagement comes after Paul cheered Leerdam on at the 2025 World Championships in Norway, where her team claimed gold in the women’s team sprint. Their relationship first went public in 2023, and Leerdam has been spotted ringside in all of Paul's fights since then.

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn settle defamation lawsuit

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have settled their $100 million defamation lawsuit, according to recent reports. The legal battle stemmed from Paul’s accusations that Hearn bribed boxing judge Glenn Feldman following controversial decisions in the Usyk vs. Joshua rematch and the Taylor vs. Serrano fight.

Ad

Paul, upset with Feldman’s scorecard favoring Taylor, claimed the judge was paid off. After three years of legal wrangling, the two parties reached an agreement just months before they’re set to collaborate on the highly anticipated Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy.

In a now-deleted interview with iFL TV, Paul said:

“I still think Amanda Serrano won the fight. And then you see how this judge Glenn Feldman, who had the biggest gap between Taylor and Serrano. Everyone pretty much had it a draw … a draw or that Amanda won. But there’s this judge, Glenn Feldman, who scored it such a big gap for Taylor, gave rounds that Amanda clearly won, to Taylor." [h/t: TalkSport]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.