Jake Paul announces engagement to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam, fans react: "Bro found happiness"

Jake Paul has announced his engagement to his girlfriend of two years, Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speed skater who won the 2022 World Sprint Speed Skating Championships. Naturally, the post drew tremendous support from both fans and friends.

The Instagram post included a collage of pictures taken of Paul proposing to Leerdam at a seaside venue in Saint Lucia. The couple can be seen wearing white, encircled by lit candles, and standing on white rose petals. Paul captioned the post with the following message.

"We're engaged. We can't wait to spend forever together"

Within minutes, the comment section was flooded by a wave of congratulatory messages. Paul isn't known for showing his more serious side, often playing a troll in a bid to either draw big money matchups with established fighters from either MMA or boxing.

His personal life has remained a relatively forgotten topic outside of his close relationship with his older brother, Logan. World-famous rapper Wiz Khalifa was among the many to pop up in the comment section.

"Congrats. Have a baby now so I can be Unc Wiz"

One fan praised Paul for finding a woman with whom to settle down.

"Bro found happiness and I'm here for it, congrats"

This was echoed by other comments.

"Amazing congratulations!"

Another fan marveled at Paul's life.

"What a life!!!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Jake Paul's engagement to Jutta Leerdam

Jake's older brother Logan was himself engaged to Nina Agdal just two years ago, making the announcement on Instagram as well. They have since welcomed their first child, who was born in September 2024.

Jake Paul is aiming to fight Anthony Joshua

After a potential matchup with the great Canelo Alvarez fell apart after the Mexican star signed with Riyadh Season, Jake Paul imploded on social media, lambasting Alvarez. Now, though, he has shifted his focus, and is looking to face former unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

While he asserted that he and Joshua are friends, he expressed his belief in being able to knock Joshua out, denigrating the latter's skills and ability to take a punch. Joshua responded to the callout with an apparent interest.

