ENGAGED: Logan Paul pops the question with a wrong size ring; Nina Agdal still says 'Yes'

Logan Paul is reportedly engaged to be married to his partner Nina Agdal. 'The Maverick' popped the question on the open-air terrace of the luxurious Hotel Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy.

The proposal didn't go without a hiccup as the ring didn't fit the former Sports Illustrated cover model's finger. However, Agdal said yes and both dropped to their knees and fell into an embrace. Paul also immediately called up his younger brother Jake to say:

"Bro, you have a sister!"

Logan Paul had also reportedly hired a photographer disguised as a waiter to capture the moment, further catching Agdal by surprise. A guest who witnessed the proposal first broke the news to the Daily Mail.

The proposal comes weeks after the couple celebrated their first anniversary on May 17. While they had started dating last May, the couple didn't make it official until New Year's Eve.

When Logan Paul had a breakdown before meeting Nina Agdal's dad

Logan Paul met Nina Agdal at an NYC event and the duo immediately hit it off. Agdal, who once had a fling with Leonardo DiCaprio, has previously revealed that she was the one who made the first move. The 31-year-old said in an interview with the Daily Front Row:

"We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him. I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink." h/t DailyMail

The chemistry was seemingly solid as Paul decided to travel to Denmark earlier this year to meet his girlfriend's father. However, the meeting never happened as the WWE superstar had a 'mental breakdown.'

Logan Paul was on Kevin Hart's vlog earlier this year when the comedian asked him if he had ever had a breakdown. 'The Maverick' replied:

"It’s funny you ask that right now. Two weeks ago I had a little bit of a breakdown. I think my mental fortitude is one of my most valuable assets… and I broke. I couldn’t meet my girlfriend’s father. we traveled to Denmark just to meet her family. And I just had a breakdown one night and wasn’t in the headspace to meet her dad for the first time.” h/t BroBible

Poll : 0 votes