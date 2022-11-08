WWE Superstar Logan Paul has been in the headlines for seemingly confirming his relationship with Nina Agdal.

Before their relationship became public, Logan was spotted with Nina multiple times in New York and London. He hinted at having a girlfriend on the IMPAULSIVE podcast but did not reveal her name. In September 2022, they were spotted in Mykonos, Greece, and some pictures from their vacation also emerged on social media.

Nina Agdal is a supermodel. Her breakthrough in the industry came when she signed with Elite Models Copenhagen. Nina then modeled for multiple brands, including Victoria's Secret and Adore Me. She has also appeared in popular magazines Vogue Mexico and Cosmopolitan.

Agdal recently appeared on the cover of Maxim magazine in March 2017. She was also named 'Rookie of the Year' by Sports Illustrated after appearing in its Swimsuit Issue in 2012. The 30-year-old also appeared on the magazine's 50th-anniversary cover in 2014. The Danish model believes it was the highlight of her career.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have reportedly been together since June 2022. The Maverick mentioned in the True Geordie podcast that he was seeing someone who was believed to be Nina. The couple was recently spotted in Miami on October 23.

Previously, Logan was in an on-and-off romance with model Josie Canseco. They started dating in January 2020 and called it quits in November. Nina Agdal, meanwhile, has allegedly had flings with other superstars such as Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Nina Agdal and Jake Paul are seemingly tending to Logan Paul's injuries from WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns put on a performance for the ages at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The Maverick was involved in multiple memorable spots during the contest. However, he tore his ACL and MCL mid-way during the match.

Such injuries usually take six to nine months to heal, depending on the severity. While Logan recuperates in the hospital, he is supported by his "best girlfriend ever", Nina and brother Jake Paul.

While Logan Paul has been making waves in professional wrestling and is an up-and-coming WWE star, Nina is still pursuing her modeling goals.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes