In a high-voltage main event, Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match ended when Reigns knocked out his opponent with a Superman Punch and followed it with a Spear.

Logan's performance is being widely praised by the WWE Universe. His athleticism was top-notch and the underdog was able to deliver some major hiccups to Reigns in his title defense. For the nth time in a row, Roman emerged victorious due to a distraction from The Bloodline.

Following the showdown, Logan Paul took to Twitter to reveal that he had torn his ACL and meniscus during his fight with The Tribal Chief. The injury occurred mid-way during the 25-minute-long match - an incredible feat to pull off considering that he nailed some high-flying moves.

A torn ACL usually takes six to eight months to heal. Meanwhile, the time to repair a torn meniscus is six weeks to three months depending on the severity. The case of Seth Rollins can be taken as an example. The multi-time champion suffered a similar injury on November 4, 2015, during a match against Kane at a live event in Dublin, Ireland.

The injury required surgery and it was estimated that Rollins will be out of action for approximately six to nine months. He made a quick recovery and returned at Extreme Rules in May of next year.

Logan Paul reveals he suffered a torn MCL and ACL, as well as a possible torn meniscus, in his match at The consequences of trying to dethrone "The Tribal Chief" @WWERomanReigns

Logan Paul is expected to make a full recovery by the time SummerSlam 2023 rolls out. He has had three high-profile matches in his WWE career, all of them were in premium live events. The YouTuber has a way with the crowd and the company will look to utilize the same for its mega-events.

The wrestling world showers praise on Logan Paul for his top-notch performance at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Maverick may have come out short of his championship ambitions, but he surely obtained respect from the WWE Universe. It was one of the things on his mind heading into the match against The Head of the Table.

Numerous wrestling fans as well as personalities reacted to Logan Paul's brilliant performance at Crown Jewel 2022. Check them out:-

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Reigns beat Logan with a spear , Usos, Jake & Sikao all involved. As great as Paul was in his last match, he was far better here. He is someone really special at this. Reigns beat Logan with a spear , Usos, Jake & Sikao all involved. As great as Paul was in his last match, he was far better here. He is someone really special at this.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Logan Paul KEEPS doing amazing shit in this match. One after the other. Logan Paul KEEPS doing amazing shit in this match. One after the other.

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac Logan Paul is a hell of a Pro Wrestler already. His technique is sharp as F. He stays in the moment & he's really good at the detail stuff. Logan Paul is a hell of a Pro Wrestler already. His technique is sharp as F. He stays in the moment & he's really good at the detail stuff.

Prior to the main event at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Logan was trained by WWE Cruiserweight Drew Gulak, Shane Helms and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He apparently had more to offer due to his time with other wrestlers.

webthing @OneShotWatt WWE @WWE Incredible athleticism from @LoganPaul at #WWECrownJewel Incredible athleticism from @LoganPaul at #WWECrownJewel! https://t.co/PVhYbXiO8e Logan Paul actually learned this move directly from Adam Page while he was in New Japan Pro Wrestling! Google “Logan Paul Hangman Japan” to learn more twitter.com/wwe/status/158… Logan Paul actually learned this move directly from Adam Page while he was in New Japan Pro Wrestling! Google “Logan Paul Hangman Japan” to learn more twitter.com/wwe/status/158…

#WWECrownJewel If anything, Logan Paul has proven that he BELONGS in professional wrestling.Holy shit, this match is bangin’. If anything, Logan Paul has proven that he BELONGS in professional wrestling.Holy shit, this match is bangin’.#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/VpGZKRPfiC

Logan Paul is also a UFC fighter and professional boxer. With so many goals in mind, it remains to be seen which direction he chooses to stick to following his return from injury.

