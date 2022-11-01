Does Logan Paul really have steel screws in his hands?

Logan Paul's "one lucky shot" theory has a deeper meaning than previously thought. As pointed out by an anxious Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown, the YouTube sensation apparently has "steel pins" inserted in his hands. This revelation makes Paul's showdown with Roman Reigns a much-more exciting affair.

"My Tribal Chief, I was in Synagogue and I was sitting next to a doctor who [revealed] (…) that Logan Paul once broke his hand and Logan Paul has steel pins inserted in the hands that he throws that knock-out punch with.” (H/T Clutchpoints)

Many consider the statement absurd, just like Jake Paul's incident. The boxer claimed he had a camera installed on his left arm, but YouTuber CallMeMing dismissed his claims.

However, rumors of Paul having steel screws in his fist could be true. The YouTuber apparently broke his hand during a night out in Hamburg, Germany. The injury allegedly occurred after he attempted to clobber a punching machine but accidentally hit a wall in the process.

"So in hospital after my surgery, which went well by the way, I now have a 40mm screw in the center of my hand and after months of physical therapy I can make a fist now so it looks like I'll be boxing again," Paul revealed in a podcast.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Was feeling reckless after my surgery Was feeling reckless after my surgery https://t.co/CElCkfGg0N

Following the incident, Logan Paul was photographed wearing an arm cast. This put a damper on his potential projects as he was fresh off a massive fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Even if Paul doesn't have steel in his hands, the fact that he wasn't knocked out by a boxing champion highlights his potential as an athlete. The Maverick recently took out Jey Uso with a single punch on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if he will flatten The Tribal Chief with a similar move on November 5.

Logan Paul believes he will force fans to respect him after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Winning the Undisputed Universal Championship seemingly isn't the only thing on Paul's mind. He wanted a fight with the 'GOAT' of pro wrestling to prove himself to the world.

Speaking to Verge Magazine about his forthcoming match at Crown Jewel, Paul declared his goals heading into the Saudi Arabia spectacle.

"If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me,” said Paul. "You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that’s my goal." (H/T Fightful)

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will main event WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The show will emanate from the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5.

