YouTube star Logan Paul knocked out Jey Uso with a single punch on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Over the past several weeks, Paul has been involved in a feud against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. It all started after The Tribal Chief appeared on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Since then, Reigns and Paul have taken shots at each other ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

This week on SmackDown, Logan Paul returned to the blue brand and got on the microphone to address the crowd. Paul stated that the fans may be doubting him, but he has been doubted his entire life, and has still made it this far.

He then proceeded to say that he may not have Paul Heyman or two guys who look the same for protection but he has the desire to be the best. He further stated that he knows he's the underdog who's facing the GOAT, but all it takes is one shot to win.

In the middle of his segment, the social media star was attacked from behind by Jey Uso. The tag team champion continued his assault before superkicking him and hitting him with a hip attack in the corner.

Sami Zayn then came out and asked Jey to get out of the ring. But Jey Uso attempted another hip attack. This time, Logan Paul sidestepped and threw a single punch that knocked Jey out.

Paul has made his intentions clear ahead of Crown Jewel after combating the threat of Jey Uso. It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns will react to the segment.

