Did Logan Paul also have a fake arm surgery like his brother Jake?

Jake and Logan Paul are two of the most popular internet celebrities best known for their notoriety. The duo has consistently managed to stay in the headlines, thanks to the viral Youtube content they put out.

In 2019, Jake Paul asserted that he had a camera installed inside his left arm in a surgery - a claim that was later refuted by YouTuber 'CallMeMing'. However, Logan Paul did not replicate his brother's actions.

The 25-year-old YouTuber has been lambasted before for misleading his audience, but the distinction of undergoing fake arm surgery only belongs to his brother, Jake Paul.

Jake uploaded a video to his YouTube account claiming that he implanted a camera into his arm, which has garnered more than ten million views.

According to CallMeMing, Paul's arm surgery was nothing but a hoax. He questioned how there was no sign of blood on Paul's arm following such a major surgery. The YouTuber also doubted the quality of implanted camera that Paul apparently dished out $300,000 on.

"You can clearly see he is using his phone to record himself in the reflection of his glasses. But let's for one second believe that it was real. But he spent $300,000 dollars on that 240p quality?" said CallMeMing.

Biggest controversies that Logan Paul is involved in

Although Logan Paul never trolled his viewers by having fake arm surgery, the YouTuber-turned-boxer still remains one of the most controversial figures on the internet.

In January 2018, Paul visited a suicide forest in Japan where he encountered a dead body hanging from a tree. The 25-year-old filmed the corpse and decided to include it in his vlog later published to his YouTube account. Logan Paul received widespread criticism for this, from celebrities and politicians alike.

Not long after the aforementioned incident, Logan Paul was in the news once again for tasing a pair of dead rats with a stun gun. 'Maverick' has also received criticism for hurting the sentiments of LGBTQ+ community.

Paul has since managed to repair his image by steering clear of controversies. He was expected to challenge Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match in February 2021, which has now been postponed without a definitive date.