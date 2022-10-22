WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels shared his thoughts on working with Logan Paul ahead of the latter's match against Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul is set to wrestle in the biggest match of his WWE career at Crown Jewel. He will challenge The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The YouTuber was recently seen training with Shawn Michaels to gear up for the marquee affair.

The Heartbreak Kid discussed his experience of working with Logan during a recent media call, which was attended by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin H. Kellam. Here's what he had to say:

"Working with him was really fun," said Michaels. "I don't know him, obviously, I know of him. I saw what he did at WrestleMania and you could tell he was somebody that committed. I know the stuff he's done in the past with boxing. When he jumps into something, he's going to go all in. He works really hard so I was curious to see how much time and effort he was putting into this. He requested this, I jumped at the opportunity because I was just really curious but he's actually a nice kid. Clearly he's bright, and he does work really hard."

Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on Shawn Michaels working with Logan Paul

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Since retiring from in-ring competition, Michaels has worked closely with up-and-coming talent on NXT and training with him could be a game-changer for Logan Paul.

However, Roman Reigns was not concerned with the pictures of the duo working together. The Tribal Chief stated his thoughts on Twitter, stating that Logan should train with God next to prepare for their match in Saudi Arabia:

"He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week," Roman tweeted.

Logan Paul will be present on WWE SmackDown tonight where he could come face-to-face with Roman Reigns. While the duo have only engaged in a war of words so far, fans will be eager to see a physical altercation between the two.

