WWE Superstar Logan Paul is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for his upcoming match against Roman Reigns.

The social media megastar will take on The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match between the two was set up after the YouTube star showed up on SmackDown to confront Reigns following their war of words on social media. WWE made the match official in a press conference for the event.

The internet sensation was recently seen training with Shawn Michaels ahead of the biggest match of the former's career. The company posted pictures of the two from the training session in a post on Twitter.

Ronda Rousey believes WWE should book Logan Paul to go over Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

While Logan Paul has impressed fans with his two outings in the squared circle, many believe that the YouTuber doesn't stand a chance against Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is at the peak of his power in the company and has not been pinned in over two years. He recently surpassed 200 days as the WWE Champion along with over 750 days as the Universal Champion.

However, Ronda Rousey believes that the company should capitalize on Logan Paul's stardom and crown him the new champion. Here's what the Baddest Woman on the Planet had to say on her recent YouTube stream:

"If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman [Reigns]. I would. For whatever plethora of reasons, he's one of the biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over. You want to legitimize him. Reigns doesn't have anybody to feud with right now. That would give Roman Reigns something to do and would actually elevate him to be in a back-and-forth with Logan," said Rousey. (H/T Fightful)

Logan was last seen in action at SummerSlam where he defeated The Miz in a singles match. The Maverick received huge praise from fans and critics alike for his performance at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is fresh off his victory over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Besides Logan, The Head of The Table has also had to deal with dissension within The Bloodline as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have been at odds for the last few weeks.

Who do you think will come out on top at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments and let us know your thoughts!

Poll : Who do you think will win at Crown Jewel? Roman Reigns Logan Paul 0 votes