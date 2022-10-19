Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants Roman Reigns to put Logan Paul over at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

The Maverick and The Tribal Chief are scheduled to collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time ever in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This will be the former's first title opportunity since signing with the company a few months ago.

Speaking on her YouTube gaming stream, Ronda Rousey stated that WWE should book Logan Paul to defeat Roman Reigns for the coveted title in order to legitimize him as a top star.

"If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman Reigns. I would. For whatever plethora of reasons, he's one of the biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over. You want to legitimize him. Roman Reigns doesn't have anybody to feud with right now. That would give Roman Reigns something to do and would actually elevate Roman Reigns to be in a back-and-forth with Logan," said Rousey. (H/T Fightful)

Ronda Rousey thinks WWE should be doing everything to make Logan Paul happy

The Maverick is a major name outside of wrestling, as he has a big social media following, and he's had a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. His brother, Jake Paul, has also shared the ring with renowned athletes in combat sports.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet believes that WWE should cater to the Paul brothers to make them feel at home.

"My goals would be to make sure the Paul brothers have a great f**king time, you put them over hardcore and make it so they want to make this their home. They're going to be making less money doing this than those boxing fights. The only way you're going to be doing something making less money with your time is because you love it more. They have to basically court them." (H/T Fightful)

Logan Paul is currently scheduled to appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see what he will do or say during the show.

