WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul training with Shawn Michaels to prepare for their match at Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the social media megastar in a singles match in Saudi Arabia. The bout is set to be a marquee affair as Roman and Logan are two of the most popular stars in the pro wrestling industry.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated showdown, Logan was spotted training with Shawn Michaels at the company's performance center. The pictures, however, did not bother Roman Reigns, who believes Logan will need all the help he can get to take on The Tribal Chief.

"He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week."

Logan Paul believes his brother can handle members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline by himself

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE food chain for over two years now. While the SmackDown star is a force of his own, he has also been assisted by The Bloodline members on numerous occasions.

The additions of Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn to the villainous faction has further bolstered Reigns' dominance in WWE as he constantly has a numbers advantage against his opponents.

This was on full display at SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle, where The Usos and Solo Sikoa helped him in his matches against Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre respectively.

However, Logan Paul believes having his brother Jake Paul in his corner could even the odds. The YouTuber recently stated that Jake is capable of taking on Bloodline members on his own, which would leave him one-on-one against Reigns.

"Dude Jake Paul could take on both of The Usos and Solo and Sami Zayn by himself and leave Roman up to me. But we can do it, he just needs to get involved," Logan Paul said.

While Logan Paul has fared well in both his outings in the squared circle, he is yet to come across anyone with the prowess of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is currently on one of the most dominant championship runs in WWE history and has taken down a plethora of wrestlers on his way to the top.

