We've seen WWE involve countless celebrities in storylines over the years. At WrestleMania 38, we saw the company bring in Logan Paul as he teamed up alongside The Miz. The YouTube sensation displayed incredible athleticism in the ring and put on an outstanding performance against Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Paul would then put on yet another stellar performance against his former tag team partner, The Miz at SummerSlam this year. The social media star is now set to take on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at Crown Jewel 2022 on November 5.

But perhaps if Logan Paul could call in the help of his professional boxer brother, Jake Paul could level the playing field. Speaking with Ryan Satin in an interview, Logan claimed that his brother appearing in WWE is inevitable. He also confidently stated that his brother could take on most of The Bloodline all by himself.

"Dude Jake Paul could take on both of The Usos and Solo and Sami Zayn by himself and leave Roman up to me. But we can do it, he just needs to get involved," Logan Paul said.

Perhaps we'll see Jake make his first appearance at Crown Jewel and possibly aid his brother in defeating The Tribal Chief. We'll have to wait and see if Logan Paul can walk out as the victor once he locks up in the ring against Roman Reigns.

Former UFC Champion heaps praise on Logan Paul's run in WWE

Most of the WWE Universe was quite amazed at Logan Paul's natural in-ring ability during his first-ever match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The young star went on to prove that it wasn't a fluke as he put on another great match against The Miz as he defeated The A-Lister at SummerSlam.

It seems that the internet star has also caught the eye of Daniel Cormier, as the MMA legend has stated that he is impressed with Paul's run in the company so far. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion spoke highly of Logan Paul and described him as a great athlete in the ring.

"Logan Paul is amazing. Love him, hate him, he is amazing. These kids are great athletes, but they're not limited in everything they do because of the financials that they made in the YouTube and everything else that they've done. He isn't training by himself getting prepared from these matches. He has a ring in his place, he has someone from the WWE in his place everyday preparing himself. He's not just by himself trying to get ready to wrestle. He's got the best of the best," said Cormier (H/T -Wrestling Inc.)

The clash at Crown Jewel will be Logan Paul's most significant test yet, as he will be taking on the biggest star in the industry, Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how the internet sensation fares against The Tribal Chief in his first main event encounter in the company.

Do you think WWE should bring in Jake Paul next? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

Poll : Would you like to see Jake Paul make an appearance in WWE? Yes No 0 votes