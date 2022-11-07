What happened backstage after Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns? - Reports

Logan Paul proved that he belongs in the WWE ring by putting on a memorable world title match against Roman Reigns. While fans have showered praise on the social media star for his performance, Logan seems to have also impressed WWE officials behind the scenes.

PWInsider reported that several people backstage were seen commending Logan Paul's work at Crown Jewel. WWE officials were particularly pleasantly surprised by Paul's poise in the squared circle as it didn't look like he was a three-match wrestler.

The 27-year-old star has trained extremely hard under the guidance of Drew Gulak and Shane Helms, and we're sure the veterans will be proud of how Paul fared under the big Crown Jewel stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here's what was reported regarding the post-match backstage reactions:

"Everyone was praising Paul's work and poise backstage after the match. Drew Gulak and Shane Helms worked a lot with Paul leading up to the bout in Puerto Rico."

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wrestled an incredibly well-paced match which had the reigning champion asserting his dominance over his challenger. Paul, however, refused to quit as he pulled off some phenomenal moves during the final stages of the match, including a huge Frog Splash onto Reigns on the announcer's table.

The Crown Jewel headliner also witnessed multiple interferences as The Bloodline members attacked Logan Paul's crew at ringside. Jake Paul also showed up to support his brother and almost helped him pull off an upset over 'The Tribal Chief', who unsurprisingly resumed his historic reign at the end of a grueling contest.

Logan Paul suffered potentially serious injuries at WWE Crown Jewel

While Paul earned the WWE Universe's respect with a great showing at Crown Jewel, the superstar sadly also walked away with a few injuries.

Logan revealed on social media that he'd torn his ACL and MCL ligaments in his knee and might have also hurt his meniscus during his 25-minute match against Roman Reigns.

Paul, however, has not gotten his knee checked out by the doctors, and we'll have to wait for all the details regarding his injury. The YouTuber is still expected to spend a long time on the sidelines, as knee injuries usually take a while to heal fully.

Logan Paul might not appear for WWE for the foreseeable future, but he has successfully generated a lot of publicity for himself and the company.

Who would you like to see Logan face once he's ready to wrestle again? Share your picks in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes