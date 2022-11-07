WWE Superstar-turned-actor John Cena acknowledged Logan Paul after the latter's stunning match at Crown Jewel this weekend.

Logan challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5. Despite an inspired performance by the social media celebrity, it was The Tribal Chief who extended his near-800 day title reign.

In only his third-ever wrestling match, The Maverick proved himself to be a talented wrestling prospect. He is now being considered by many as one of the most exciting and high-profile rookies the industry has seen since Ronda Rousey in 2018.

Cena took to Instagram after Crown Jewel to post a picture of the 27-year-old upstart wrestler. While John's Instagram feed is famous for not providing any context or captions for any of the posts, it wasn't difficult for fans to deduce why he put up Paul's picture. Many in the comments even claimed that The Leader of The Cenation 'acknowledges' the rookie.

The 20-minute-plus match at Crown Jewel saw Logan Paul hit Roman Reigns with a dive onto the announce table and a Buckshot Lariat, a move made famous by AEW's Hangman Adam Page.

Logan Paul suffered severe injuries during his match at Crown Jewel

After his match at Crown Jewel, YouTube celebrity Logan Paul took to social media to announce that he had suffered major injuries in his bout against Roman Reigns.

Reigns will now be taking his mammoth World Championship reign to the 800-day mark after he picked up the victory in the main event of the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Despite Paul putting up a valient effort, The Head of the Table and The Bloodline proved too much for the upstart wrestler.

The match even saw Logan's younger brother Jake Paul come down to the ring to aid The Maverick against The Usos and Solo Sikoa, but it would not prove enough as Roman won the match and walked out of Mrsool Park with both of his titles.

Following the bout, the 27-year-old announced that he had suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right leg during his match against Roman Reigns.

"Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated," tweeted Logan Paul.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

With only three matches under his belt, two of which were singles bouts, many fans are calling Logan Paul one of the most exciting rookie wrestlers we have seen in a long time.

Poll : 0 votes