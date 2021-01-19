Eddie Alvarez claims Conor McGregor would beat Dustin Poirier in a wrestling match 

Former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, revealed his pick for the main event of UFC 257 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Alvarez believes that if the fight hits the ground, Conor McGregor would emerge as the winner in the rematch as well.

Eddie Alvarez has stated that the probability of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier being a boxing match is very high. In his interview on 'The Bash' podcast, Alvarez made a guess as to how the main event at UFC 257 is going to play out.

"I think Conor beats Dustin the way he did last time. The style matchup just kind of calls for it. The style matchup for Khabib and Conor is the same. I feel like it's the same fight. I don't know why to do it again." Said Alvarez.

Eddie Alvarez has said that Dustin Poirier lacks the ability to take Conor McGregor down and out-wrestle the Irishman. He is of the opinion that in a wrestling match Conor McGregor will be able to defeat Dustin Poirier. However, Eddie believes the two fighters to be on an even plane when it comes to Jiu-Jitsu.

How can Dustin Poirier pull off an upset against Conor McGregor according to Eddie Alvarez?

According to Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor would undoubtedly dominate in a stand-up war against Dustin Poirier. However, Alvarez has advised Dustin Poirier to "create small 20 second sprints" in the octagon.

Eddie believes that Poirier needs to "create panic" and "go for broke". According to the former Bellator lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier needs to go beyond boxing range and get into a brawl with McGregor. He recommends Poirier to not let McGregor get loose and creative in the octagon, by staying on the outside.

"Conor is looking to be more precise and accurate, and use his timing. He is not looking to pull from his right hip and take your head off. Dustin is more blood and guts. He comes after you. He is gonna pull from his hips. He is going to try to take your head off. They both hit really hard but they have different strategies to go and do it", said Eddie Alvarez while comparing the fighting styles of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Eddie Alvarez faced Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 205. 'The Notorious One' defeated Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO and secured the lightweight title of the UFC to become the first champion to hold multiple belts at the same time in UFC history.