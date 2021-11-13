"Justin fought 4 champions and a legend in DC" - Eddie Alvarez explains why Justin Gaethje deserves the UFC lightweight title shot over Islam Makhachev

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez recently claimed giving Justin Gaethje a lightweight title shot over Islam Makhachev is fair.

On his official Twitter account, Alvarez mentioned Islam Makhachev has fought just one ranked opponent to secure his 9-0 record. By comparison, 'The Underground King' noted Justin Gaethje has battled four champions, and Donald Cerrone, to stand 6-3 vs. in the octagon.

Alvarez posted on his Twitter account about Gaethje:

"I respect @TeamKhabib but giving @Justin_Gaethje a shot over @MAKHACHEVMMAis only right , Islam fought 1 ranked opp to stay 9-0 .Justin fought 4 champions and a Legend in DC to be 6-3. Only One road was more honest and true. Truth always Wins. I’d rather b 6-3"

'The Highlight' has a professional record of 23 wins and 3 losses. He is also a former UFC interim lightweight champion. Gaethje is ranked #2 in the 155-pound division.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division. He defeated Dan Hooker at UFC 267, extending his winning streak to nine fights.

Justin Gaethje unsure whether Dustin Poirier will face him in a rematch

Justin Gaethje believes Dustin Poirier would rather walk away than fight him again. 'The Highlight' defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268 and will most likely challenge soon for the lightweight title, which is held by Charles Oliveira.

Poirier and Oliveira will fight for the title in the UFC 269 main event. Gaethje hopes to face the winner of that fight. However, he is unsure if Poirier will fight him again.

In an interview with MMAFighting, Gaethje said:

“If he [Dustin Poirier] doesn’t land the shot in the first round, he knows he’s going to have to go through that again. If he beats Charles Oliveira, I don’t know if he fights me. I think he just walks away, calls it good. So I kind of hope Charles Oliveira wins so I get to fight him March, April, May. If Dustin Poirier wins, I’m going to have to really entice him to f*cking get in there again.”

Poirier handed Gaethje a 2018 fourth-round TKO.

Gaethje admitted his Poirier loss was a watershed moment which prompted him to make many fight-style changes.

Watch Justin Gaethje's full interview with MMAFighting below:

Edited by Joshua Broom