Eddie Alvarez reacts to UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement, says "$375 million" payout should have been higher: "Fought a decade long war"

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has shared his candid opinion on a class-action antitrust lawsuit against the UFC, which was settled recently.

Ad

For context, a Nevada judge recently approved a $375 million UFC antitrust settlement, ending the decade-long federal battle.

This lawsuit, which is now settled, was filed in 2014. According to reports, it accused the UFC of suppressing combatants' pay and monopolizing the MMA market. The UFC did not plead guilty to any of the allegations.

However, the promotion agreed to settle the dispute in March 2024 rather than risk a trial. UFC CEO Dana White, who testified during the legal proceedings, feels that the company's policies and procedures have contributed to the growth of sports. White also praised the resolution.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Now with the deal being cleared, 1,200 former UFC fighters will receive the payouts. Alvarez, a former UFC kingpin is among those to receive a payout. He shared his views on the aforementioned settlement agreement and wrote on X:

"Wow … Settlement agreement in UFC antitrust Lawsuit has officially been Completed . 375 million awarded to the Fighters today . Personally I think it should be closer to the Billion but Salute to the fighters and Attorneys that fought a decade long War👊🏼👊🏼"

Ad

Check out Eddie Alvarez's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When did Eddie Alvarez leave the UFC?

Eddie Alvarez made his UFC debut at UFC 178 in September 2014 against Donald Cerrone and lost via unanimous decision. However, he tasted success against Gilbert Melendez at UFC 188.

Next up, 'The Underground King' won against Anthony Pettis and earned a shot at the UFC lightweight gold. In 2016, Alvarez locked horns with Rafael dos Anjos and dethroned him to become the champion.

Ad

However, the Philly native's reign did not last long and he was lost to Conor McGregor at UFC 205.

Alvarez left the UFC in July 2018, following a second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Later in 2018, he signed with ONE Championship. Alvarez had his career ups and downs during his tenure with the new promotion. On September 21, 2022, he agreed to be released from the promotion and signed a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2023.

Ad

'The Underground King' recently locked horns with Jeremy Stephens at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 and lost via TKO (corner stoppage).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.