Eddie Alvarez reveals if he is open to help Conor McGregor train for a fight camp 

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is not willing to help Conor McGregor train for a fight camp, but it isn't because he still harbors ill feelings towards his former challenger.

Speaking with MMA journalist James Lynch, Eddie Alvarez revealed why helping Conor McGregor train isn't something he'd like to do:

"If there was a heavy dollar amount involved, maybe," Alvarez said. "Personally, I like being in someone's camp and helping them when I'm getting ready for a fight. Or being at a camp, I enjoy that. But no. I don't like taking the role of having the allocation of someone else's win or loss depend on me."

'The Underground King' also believes the Irish megastar needs a lifestyle overhaul to rediscover his passion for fighting. According to Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor's wealth and success have softened him as a fighter.

"When you have $100 million dollars in the bank, it's the opposite of fighting. Fighting is having to deal with adversity every day. Being told no. Having to wake up. Do things that you don't necessarily want to do. And that requires discipline. It hardens you and you become a good fighter as a by-product," Alvarez said.

"The idea of having $100 million dollars in the bank. Where everyone tells you yes. You get to make your own schedule. You get to wake up when you want, go to bed when you want, it's the opposite of having to be a fighter."

What happened when Conor McGregor fought Eddie Alvarez?

Back in 2016, Eddie Alvarez was set to defend his UFC lightweight title against then-featherweight champion Conor McGregor in a super-fight.

Tensions between McGregor and Alvarez began to rise during the UFC 205 press conference. The two got into a heated exchange when a fired-up Alvarez didn't take too kindly to McGregor's tardiness.

Come fight night, though, the Irishman put his punching power on display when he TKO'd Eddie Alvarez in the second round. In doing so, Conor McGregor made history by becoming the UFC's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion.

