“Each fight one at a time” - Eddie Alvarez says his goal in ONE Championship remains the same

Eddie Alvarez is a bona fide legend in MMA and winning a world title in ONE Championship has always been on his bucket list. Yet, the American fighter isn’t one to haphazardly charge towards a title shot without a method in place.

‘The Underground King’ said during the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference that he’s never changing what he’s always done in his career, and that’s to focus on entertaining the fans.

Alvarez was in attendance at the Novo in Los Angeles this past Wednesday.

He said:

“The goal is always the same. You go out there and put on exciting fights. You know, when I entered this sport, I never really had a plan. I think plans are for schemers. So I think I just go about each fight one at a time and try to put on the best show I can. The plan never changes.”

Eddie Alvarez, despite being 38-years-old, is still one of the most devastating MMA fighters in the world. The multi-time world champion is the fighter that top stars in ONE Championship’s lightweight division have been clamoring for.

Christian Lee and Eduard Folayang, two former ONE lightweight world champions, have been vocal about wanting to face 'The Underground King'. Former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion Martin Nguyen also hopes to secure a shot at the American fighting legend.

Folayang, for his part, has a bone to pick with Alvarez after he lost via first-round submission in their August 2019 match in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinals.

A former UFC and Bellator lightweight world champion, Alvarez undoubtedly wants to get his hands on ONE Championship gold. Interestingly, a future world title reign in ONE Championship will make the American the only fighter to hold world championships across three major MMA organizations.

Eddie Alvarez teases return to the circle

Eddie Alvarez said in the same press conference, that he’s nearing a return to the circle and that it might just happen on one of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards.

The first card that will be broadcast on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming platform, is ONE on Prime 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which airs live on August 26. Prime Video is then scheduled to broadcast four more ONE Championship events from September to December this year alone.

According to Alvarez, he and the promotion are already working things out for his potential return to competition.

“That’s why I’m in L.A. We’re gonna figure this out while I’m here.”

