“Sage don’t want that smoke” - Eddie Alvarez says Sage Northcutt wouldn’t be interested in fighting him

American MMA legend ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez was recently in Los Angeles for the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference. While he was there, the 38-year-old veteran was able to catch up with members of the media and provide updates on his career.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Alvarez was asked about ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, who was notably absent from the press conference.

He said:

“I don’t know where Sage is at. He should be here front and center.”

When The Schmo asked Alvarez if Northcutt could be a possible opponent for ‘The Underground King’ down the line, the former UFC lightweight champion said he didn’t think Northcutt would be open to it.

He said:

“Sage don’t want that smoke. Look, I like Sage. He’s a good guy. Yeah, I don’t think he wants that.”

Catch the interview below:

Those are interesting words coming from Alvarez considering that Northcutt has planned a move to the ONE Championship lightweight division after being met with disaster at welterweight in his promotional debut a couple of years back.

Northcutt got his face smashed into eight pieces by Cosmo Alexandre, similar to how Alvarez was wrecked by hard-hitting lightweight Timofey Nastyukhin in his first appearance in the circle.

What's next for Eddie Alvarez and Sage Northcutt?

Sage Northcutt made his debut in ONE Championship in 2019 and lost in under 30 seconds to powerhouse kickboxer Cosmo Alexandre. After some time in the hospital recovering, Northcutt is ready to enter the circle again.

Earlier this year, the American MMA fighter called out Japanese legend Shinya Aoki on Twitter.

“Hey Shinya [Aoki], I was told you were going to be my opponent ...Why won’t you fight me on the July or August Amazon Card.. What’s the problem?”

Sage Northcutt @sagenorthcutt Hey Shinya @a_ok_i , I was told you were going to be my opponent on One championship’s July or August card if you didn’t get injured in your grappling match. Why won’t you fight me on the July or August Amazon Card.. What’s the problem? Hey Shinya @a_ok_i , I was told you were going to be my opponent on One championship’s July or August card if you didn’t get injured in your grappling match. Why won’t you fight me on the July or August Amazon Card.. What’s the problem?

Eddie Alvarez has held a championship world title in every organization he has competed in and is well known as one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport. However, he has struggled since making his ONE debut in 2019, going 1-2 with one no contest inside the circle.

Regarding his next opponent, Eddie Alvarez said he does not care as he doesn't plan that far ahead. During the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference, Alvarez said:

“The goal is always the same. You go out there and put on exciting fights. You know, when I entered this sport, I never really had a plan. I think plans are for schemers. So I think I just go about each fight one at a time and try to put on the best show I can. The plan never changes.”

Eddie Alvarez vs. Sage Northcutt definitely sounds like a fan-friendly fight down the line.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? ⚡ #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/tbA4LRuXrQ

