“We could sell out Philadelphia” - Eddie Alvarez wants first ONE show to be in his hometown

Four-time world champion Eddie Alvarez is nearing a return to the circle for the first time in more than a year. The last time we saw ‘The Underground King’ in action, it was at ONE on TNT IV in a losing effort against reigning ONE lightweight champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Still intent on claiming a world championship under the ONE banner, Alvarez also hopes to be a big part of the promotion’s expansion in the United States. ‘The Underground King’ took part in the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles to officially announce the historic partnership between the two organizations.

Alvarez recently spoke on Helen Yee Sports to talk about the possibility of bringing a ONE Championship card to the States, his hope being that it will take place in his hometown of Philadelphia.

“If they are able to get here in the United States, you know Philadelphia of course is number one. We could sell out the Wachovia or anything down there, the Wells Fargo, we could sell out Philadelphia. That would be a dream come true of mine, a bucket list [item] of mine, to be able to get a big super-fight there in Philadelphia.”

Eddie Alvarez aims to be a driving force to help ONE Championship’s North American expansion

On August 26, ONE Championship will make its highly anticipated return to U.S. primetime when ONE on Prime Video 1 goes live. With a stacked lineup headlined by a massive ONE flyweight world title rematch between reigning king Adriano Moraes and top challenger Demetrious Johnson, ONE is primed for a massive expansion in North America.

While appearing at the press conference in L.A. to prompt the partnership, Eddie Alvarez was on hand to discuss the collaboration and what it means for ONE to establish a footprint in the United States and Canada.

“I think ONE is making strides and for right now I think it’s about getting a footprint here in the United States and this is the start of it right here with Amazon Prime.”

Eddie Alvarez elaborated on the importance of ONE expanding its footprint and his desire to be a part of the organization’s growth over the years.

"When I signed with ONE, same and when I signed with other organizations, when they’re kinda building and trying to get a footprint in the United States, it’s really important for me to put the fights on that I want to put on and help them build that footprint and enter the United States strong. Where they’ve come in the last three to four years from where we started, it’s huge for me for the company to continue to grow.”

