Eddie Hall humbled by Tom Aspinall sparring session, says strength meant nothing against UFC star

British media personality and former strongman Eddie Hall has shared his experience training with Tom Aspinall. Hall recently made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed that he had been having sparring sessions with the current UFC interim heavyweight champion on a regular basis.

Hall started by commending Aspinall for his physical strength. He then shared how Aspinall made light work of him during their sparring sessions and how the retired strongman was humbled by the experience, saying:

"Going up against someone like Tom Aspinall, he's proving a point that strength means absolutely nothing. But Tom himself is a strong guy. You wouldn't believe how strong Tom is... There's nothing like thinking you can fight and then getting in the ring with someone like Tom Aspinall."

"He just plays with you. He can literally throw you around and stick jabs in your face like you're a little kid in a schoolyard. It's very humbling to get in the ring with someone like Tom."

Check out Eddie Hall's comments below:

Michael Bisping compares Tom Aspinall to Georges St-Pierre

For quite some time, MMA fans have been wanting to see a clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall for the undisputed heavyweight title. UFC commentator and former champion Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the matchup and made a prediction for it.

During his appearance on the Froch on Fighting podcast, 'The Count' drew parallels between Aspinall and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre. Bisping then predicted that the Jones vs. Aspinall fight to get finished inside the first round.

The former middleweight champion said:

"Tom's the whole package. There's a fighter called Georges St-Pierre, he's one of the greatest to ever do it. Tom's like a heavyweight St-Pierre. He's got no weak areas, absolute knockout power, super disciplined. Super agile on the feet, finishes everyone really quickly... I would be very surprised if [Jones vs. Aspinall] got out of the first round."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (15:10):

