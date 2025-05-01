  • home icon
  Eddie Hall targets Francis Ngannou fight, gets 100% real about the risks and path to victory: "Six to nine months of training"

Eddie Hall targets Francis Ngannou fight, gets 100% real about the risks and path to victory: "Six to nine months of training"

By Jake Foley

Modified May 01, 2025 16:33 GMT

By Jake Foley
Modified May 01, 2025 16:33 GMT
Eddie Hall
Eddie Hall (left) was asked about potentially fighting Francis Ngannou (right). [Image Courtesy: @EddieHallWSM and @FrancisNgannou on Instagram]

Eddie Hall would consider fighting Francis Ngannou "if the money is right."

On April 26, Hall, a retired legendary strongman, shockingly won his professional MMA debut with a 30-second TKO win against Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105.

Following his upset win, Hall appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked about potentially fighting former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. He responded by saying:

"F*cking hell, I mean again, a bit like that [potential fight against] Ben Rothwell, you're basically chucking me in with the wolves doing that. I would need a bit of time. I would need a lot of training, and it would have to be a lot of money, but I think with anything in life, if the money is right, I would take it. The only way I would fight Francis Ngannou would be a hell of a training camp. I'd probably want a good six to nine months of training with top-level athletes in top camps."
Hall followed up by saying:

"The money would have to be good because you're literally putting your life on the line. I think the fun thing about that, look, Francis Ngannou outclasses me in every single way possible in the fight world, but it's that unknown, it's that if I catch him, if I throw that right hand and it just gets him on the end of the chin. It can happen, it's that unknown. I wouldn't be going in thinking I have zero chance, but it would have to be a big money incentive for me to do that and literally put my life on the line."
Check out Eddie Hall's comments about potentially fighting Francis Ngannou below:

Eddie Hall calls out Dillon Danis for a fight

Francis Ngannou wasn't the only potential opponent Eddie Hall mentioned during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. The 37-year-old took aim at Dillon Danis and said:

"Dillon Danis may not be a good striker. But, he's one of, if not the best in the world, at jiu-jitsu. I think that's entertainment. I think that's something that people wanna see. So, Misfits, KSW, whoever, make that fight happen. I wanna rip Dillon Danis' arms and legs off his torso."
Before fighting at KSW 105, Eddie Hall's combat sports experience was limited to an exhibition boxing match against Thor Bjornsson in May 2022. Bjornsson won by unanimous decision.

Check out Eddie Hall's comments below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
