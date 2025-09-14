Eddie Hearn calls out Dana White for taking credit on Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fights

Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn disagrees with UFC CEO Dana White's claims that White has promoted two of the three biggest fights in boxing history.Ahead of this past Saturday's Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford superfight, which was streamed live on Netflix, White reminded fans that he has already promoted two of the three biggest fights in the history of boxing, the first one being Conor McGregor's showdown against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and now Canelo vs. Crawford.However, Hearn disagrees with the UFC CEO. In a recent interview with IFL TV, he said:&quot;One of them was Mayweather-McGregor. That’s not one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing. That’s an exhibition fight as far as I'm concerned, and Canelo vs. Crawford isn't even his fight. It's Turki Alalshikh’s fight. He got invited to be the promoter.&quot;Hearn also added:&quot;As I said, I don't think we’re going to be going backwards and forwards. He also said he respects me and he likes me a lot, and the feeling is very mutual...I saw in an interview that he said, 'Eddie Hearn said [his new promotion] won't work.' I never said that. I said I think the league can work, but I don't think he's anything different. I don't think he's going to revolutionize the sport. So yeah, I look forward to the challenge.&quot;Check out Eddie Hearn's comments about Dana White below:Dana White outlines his strategy for revolutionizing boxingDana White is planning big, and to develop stars who will subsequently compete in Turki Alalshikh's larger boxing promotion, he intends to launch a boxing show similar to his 'Contender Series' in 2026. In a recent interview with Vegas PBS, White said:&quot;Basically, in 2026, I'm going to start my show, and what I'm going to do is basically like 'Contender Series.' The best will fight the best, undefeated guys will fight undefeated guys, and what you will do is you will care about the first fight of the night, and not just the main event. So I will build stars, put on great fights, and then these guys will graduate and fight with Sheik Turki... Listen, there's no ego or arrogance when I talk about getting into boxing and trying to 'fix it.' This is a busted sport.&quot;