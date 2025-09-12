  • home icon
  • "I can't wait" - Dana White reacts to Eddie Hearn wanting to compete against him to find out who's the better boxing promoter

"I can't wait" - Dana White reacts to Eddie Hearn wanting to compete against him to find out who's the better boxing promoter

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Sep 12, 2025 03:50 GMT
Dana White (left) welcomes Eddie Hearn
Dana White (left) welcomes Eddie Hearn's (right) challenge. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Dana White is stepping back into boxing with a bold statement, and Eddie Hearn is ready to test him.

The UFC CEO will co-promote Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford in Las Vegas this weekend under the TKO Boxing brand. White has criticized the sport for years, calling it broken, and now he aims to bring the control and structure that made the UFC a global success.

Prominent boxing promoter Hearn welcomes the competition but isn’t intimidated. The Matchroom Boxing chief has built major events for Anthony Joshua, Conor Benn, and Chris Eubank Jr., and he doesn’t expect White to dominate overnight. Speaking in a recent interview with Charlie Parsons, Hearn said:

“To take him on. I want to compete against Dana White, to prove that I’m much better than him as a boxing promoter. So I’m excited for him to come into the space, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to fall out, by the way. Competition is fantastic, but you’re not gonna come into boxing and steamroll the game. It’s just not gonna happen.”
White has taken the challenge in stride, saying he looks forward to the rivalry. Responding to Hearn during a recent interview with Jim Rome, White said:

“My guy, Eddie Hearn, whom I love and I respect him and I saw him today. He’s out there talking smack, he’s like, Dana is wrong, he can’t do this… I love this stuff. I look forward to it, too, Eddie. I can’t wait."
Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White rejects UFC-boxing pay dispute ahead of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Dana White is stepping into boxing with Zuffa Boxing and stands by his belief that UFC fighters earn at levels comparable to professional boxers. As Canelo Alvarez gears up to take on Terence Crawford, White argues the alleged pay gap is exaggerated.

He said that many UFC athletes earn solid figures, while top names like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey pull figures that match the biggest boxing stars. Speaking in an interview with Ring Magazine, White said:

"There's always this talk that there's such a huge pay discrepancy between boxing and MMA, which is total bullsh*t. We have guys that would be considered journeymen in the UFC that make millions of dollars [in boxing]. The money's just spread out amongst the fighters better. And then you have the guys that really matter, like the Conor McGregors, the Ronda Rouseys... Even a woman came in and was the highest-paid fighter at the time."
Abhishek Nambiar

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
