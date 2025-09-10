"It makes life a lot tougher" - Dana White clears stance on fighter pay interviews and public backlash

Dana White has refused to reveal how much a fighter in the UFC is paid. He believes it would make their life difficult.White has been a subject of criticism in recent years, as several combat sports personalities like Jake Paul and Oscar De La Hoya have slammed the MMA organization's CEO over the fighter's pay structure. However, the 56-year-old believes it is better to offer fighters incentives that would motivate them to fight rather than paying them ridiculously high salaries.In a recent interview with Vegas PBS, White refused to share the precise salary of UFC fighters, suggesting that they should reveal it themselves:''Ask them, it's not my to talk about it. There's no gag order on any of these fighters. They could all sit down and do full interviews on how much they make and what they were paid. They don't want to because they don't want you to know what they got paid. When people find out what you made, it makes life a lot tougher. There are a lot of people sitting around looking for handouts when they find out you made millions of dollars. But you could do interviews with any of these fighters, like they could layout their pay structure in front of you. But it's kinda weird, none of them do it.''Check out Dana White's comments below:Many MMA fans expect an improvement in fighter's compensation due to the UFC's $7.7 billion broadcasting deal with Paramount. During a post-fight press conference, White assured that, given the impressive financial contract, fighters will likely receive larger incentives starting next year.When Dana White backed the UFC's pay structure by referencing a veteran fighterIn an appearance on The Truth Podcast last year, Dana White spoke to Vivek Ramaswamy and defended the UFC fighter pay, highlighting Jim Miller, who reportedly earned millions over his long tenure in the MMA organization:''When you become a champion, you become a partner. You share in the pay-per-view (PPV) revenue...We got a guy right now who’s 40 years old and he’s on this hot streak, man. His name’s Jim Miller. He’s been around forever. He’s been around since like we bought the company and he’s still fighting...this is a guy who’s been, I guess you could call him a journeyman in boxing [terms], right? If you ask most people, they wouldn’t know who Jim Miller is, and the guy’s made millions of dollars.''