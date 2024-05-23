Eddie Hearn calls Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 "biggest British fight" of 2024 and previews their clash - "Rivalry is bitter"

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will go to war in a much-anticipated rematch on May 25 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. As 2024 continues to provide incredible boxing matchups, leading promoter Eddie Hearn has labeled their upcoming clash as the biggest British fight this year.

Taylor and Catterall first faced off in 2022 in a massive clash. The Scotsman was looking to defend his undisputed light welterweight world titles, while his opponent was hoping to be crowned a world champion for the first time.

'The Tartan Tornado' was awarded a split-decision victory to retain his titles. Still, the result was met with huge controversy as many felt that the Manchunian deserved to have his hand raised.

Ahead of their rematch, Hearn was interviewed by Matchroom Boxing, where he offered an exciting preview of the United Kingdom's biggest boxing clash of 2024. He said this:

"No better time, coming off the back of a brilliant event in Saudi [Arabia] and then wedged between that and the 5 vs. 5, is probably the biggest British fight of the year. Well, it is the biggest British fight of the year. We know the rivalry is bitter, fight week is going to be incredible. I think we're going to get a great fight as well."

Josh Taylor has his sights set on more world titles with Jack Catterall clash looming

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall are just days away from stepping into the ring for a second time. Their much-anticipated rematch is scheduled for May 25.

Taylor suffered the first defeat of his career in his previous bout, a light welterweight title clash with Teofimo Lopez, who was crowned the new WBO and The Ring world champion in 2023.

Ahead of his rematch with 'El Gato', the Scotsman spoke to Matchroom Boxing about his aspirations of becoming a world champion at either light welterweight or at welterweight, should he win on May 25.

He said this:

"I still love this game and I still have ambitions to become a world champion again. Take care of this guy on Saturday and then we'll see what the lay of the land is. There's some big fights out there at 140 [pounds] and 147 [pounds]. I believe I can become world champion again."

