Eddie Hearn discloses target date for Dmitry Bivol's next fight, same night as Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith

Dmitry Bivol is one of only two men to defeat the great Canelo Álvarez in professional boxing. The other man is none other than Floyd Mayweather Jr. An undefeated light heavyweight who reigns as the WBA's current champion in the weight class, Bivol hasn't set foot inside the squared circle since November 5, 2022.

In three days, it will be a year since he last fought. However, fans of 'the Sweet Science' have cause to celebrate as boxing reporter Michael Benson recently took to X/Twitter to share an announcement from one of the sport's greatest promoters, Eddie Hearn, who has potentially revealed Dmitry Bivol's next bout.

The humble Russian's boxing return is being targeted for January 13 next year. While the tweet didn't reveal who Bivol's opponent will be, it did reveal what Hearn's plans for the WBA light heavyweight champion are. His return bout will be booked on the same night as the Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith matchup.

Beterbiev and Smith will compete for the former's WBC light heavyweight title. The winner, Eddie Hearn hopes, will then go on to face Dmitry Bivol in an undisputed championship bout, especially in light of previous interest in a bout with Beterbiev, who once challenged Bivol to a fight.

After defeating Canelo Álvarez in 2022, the Russian star followed up his legendary win by beating yet another undefeated Mexican boxer in Gilberto Ramírez that same year. Unfortunately, he has not fought a single time in 2023, marking it as the first year hat he hasn't competed a single time.

Dmitry Bivol's boxing record

Dmitry Bivol is one of several undefeated sensations in boxing, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis. After defeating Gilberto Ramírez, the Russian star extended his record to 21 wins and zero losses. At 32 years old, he has enjoyed an impressive career.

Not only has he defeated great boxers like Canelo Álvarez, but he has captured countless championships, such as the WBC–USNBC Silver light-heavyweight title, WBA Inter-Continental light-heavyweight title, WBA interim light-heavyweight title, WBA light-heavyweight title and WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title.