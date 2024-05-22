Eddie Hearn explains why he remains skeptical about Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford taking place 

Terence Crawford's continued pursuit of greatness has seen him call for a clash with superstar Canelo Alvarez. Whilst the Mexican has shared little interest in the potential fight, eagerness to schedule the bout has been shown by Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia.

Alalshikh has been responsible for several of boxing's biggest fights over the past year, including the recently concluded Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk clash, as well as Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia.

But the sport's leading boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently shared his doubts about the potential fight coming to fruition. The Matchroom Boxing chairman believes that there is no incentive for Alvarez to accept a clash with 'Bud'.

Hearn recently appeared on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, where he discussed a potential mega-fight between two of the sport's biggest stars, saying this:

"I'm not sure that's the right fight for Saul [Alvarez]. It's a fight that when I've spoken to him in the past, he hasn't been mad about. Partly because of the weight class, I don't think he feels like he will get the credit for beating Terence Crawford. I think he's right... Crawford moves a lot, and I think in this stage of Saul's career he likes those guys that come forward and want to fight him. I think that's why he enjoyed the [Jaime] Munguia fight."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below from 31:55:

Eddie Hearn shares strong warning for Terence Crawford ahead of Israil Madrimov clash

Terence Crawford conquered the landscapes at both light welterweight and welterweight, becoming an undisputed world champion in both weight classes, the first male boxer in history to do so.

'Bud' will now be moving up to super welterweight, in search of a third undisputed crown. He will be making his debut at 154 pounds against WBA champion Israil Madrimov.

Whilst Crawford's opponent may be a lesser-known quantity to large portions of the fanbase, Eddie Hearn has shared a warning for the former welterweight king ahead of fight night.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, he said this:

"I really mean this, I've got bad, bad feelings for Terence Crawford against Israil Madrimov. Because all I hear is Crawford-Canelo, Crawford-Boots, Crawford-this. He is fighting the biggest puncher he's ever faced on August 3rd. if Crawford gets hit on the chin by Israil Madrimov, he is gonna really, really know about it... I've got a really sneaky feeling for my guy on August 3rd."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below from 7:55: