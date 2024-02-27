Eddie Hearn lays out a plan for UFC to persuade Conor McGregor to return despite lingering 'money complications'

Eddie Hearn recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor returning to action and explained why he'd prioritize bringing the Irishman back if he was Dana White.

McGregor has been away from the octagon since his ill-fated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Last year, the Irishman revealed that he was ready to make his much-awaited comeback and even entered the USADA testing pool last October.

While Michael Chandler is expected to welcome McGregor back to the octagon, the promotion hasn't officially confirmed the bout despite 'The Notorious' announcing on New Year's Eve that they'd be fighting at middleweight during the UFC's annual International Fight Week in late June.

During the UFC 298 post-fight presser earlier this month, White explained why the promotion's biggest star hadn't yet been booked for a fight. He stated that "money complicates a lot of things" and pointed out that the Irishman had several other matters that required his attention, including his upcoming Hollywood debut film.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hearn shared his two cents on the UFC delaying McGregor's comeback and said:

"If it was me... I'm bringing McGregor back, whatever it costs because he injects an enthusiasm and vibrancy into the UFC that no one else can. There is no one in the sport that can make it happen for the UFC and MMA like Conor McGregor can... For Conor, whatever it takes - I'm bringing him back. He can do what nobody else can and he knows it."

Ariel Helwani believes the UFC is "icing" Conor McGregor due to contract negotiations

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently spoke about Conor McGregor not featuring on the milestone UFC 300 card in April. Helwani slammed the promotion for "icing" out their biggest superstar and speculated on the reasons behind their behavior.

The UFC 300 event is one of the promotion's most highly anticipated fight cards in recent memory. Given the importance of such a momentous card, many have questioned why McGregor isn't making his comeback on it despite being vocal about his eagerness to do so.

During an episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani speculated that the UFC is purposely delaying McGregor's return due to his contract status. Theorizing that they intend to use him as a bargaining chip, he said:

"You're wasting the biggest draw in the history of the game. Trust me, when I tell you he has two fights left, that's not a coincidence. It's good to have him around when you negotiate your TV deals or pay-per-view deals... There's no reason why this guy shouldn't be at 300... Why are you icing him? It's crazy. It's a travesty."

