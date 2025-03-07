Eddie Hearn makes feelings known as he gives honest assessment about Dana White and Turki Alalshikh's new boxing league

While some see Dana White stepping into the boxing business as a seismic shift in the sweet science, Eddie Hearn seems nonplussed about it. Turki Alalshikh will be joining up with TKO Group and White as they look to redefine the boxing landscape.

Ad

Some industry insiders wonder what this may mean for not just sanctioning bodies and regulatory considerations in the sport but also what existing promoters think and if they feel a looming threat.

Eddie Hearn intimated, during a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, that he knew about conversation regarding this promotional entity for about a year and he has spent the last three months essentially waiting on an official announcement. While the Matchroom Boxing figurehead was not obtuse to Alalshikh and White having the potential to ruffle some feathers with this endeavor, Hearn said:

Ad

Trending

"For me, I'm pretty chilled, really. It's very exciting. I think that any time someone like Dana White and TKO want to move into the sport it shows you where the sport's at. I disagree with Dana [White] and Turki [Alalshikh] that boxing is broken."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think actually boxing is in a great place. It's always been in a great place but it has peaks and troughs. Boxing has always been hot but [Alalshikh] has come in shaking it up and made it much hotter. There's another level I think we can go," he added.

Ad

Check out Eddie Hearn's thoughts below (0:29):

Ad

Dana White and specific details on this TKO boxing effort

Dana White is now tied to a multi-year partnership with Turki Alalshikh for this new boxing organization but what does it all mean? White is heavily affiliated with TKO Group Holdings which has ownership over UFC as well as WWE. Alalshikh is the chairman for Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and also owns Ring Magazine.

Ad

The official statement from Ring Magazine regarding this TKO boxing league reads:

"TKO will serve as a managing partner, providing day to day operational expertise, management and oversight of the promotion, with executive leadership anchored by UFC president and CEO Dana White, and WWE president and TKO board member, Nick Khan."

White shared his thoughts and said:

"The model is proven to deliver the fights that the fans want to see. The best will fight the best, and the fighters will continue to move up the rankings and become world champions."

Ad

The details like the inaugural event, general event schedule, fighter signings, etc, are not fully fleshed out at this juncture.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.