Eddie Hearn reacts to Ryan Garcia’s ‘retirement’ from boxing: “It really aggravates me"

Ryan Garcia recently announced that he would be retiring from boxing after an incredibly chaotic 2024. 'KingRy' has been the talk of the town for much of the year due to his controversial behavior in the build-up to his fight with Devin Haney.

The pair clashed on April 20, where Garcia secured a surprising decision victory to hand Haney his first career loss. But several weeks after the fight, it was reported that 'KingRy' had tested positive for ostarine, a prohibited substance.

A lengthy battle with the New York State Athletic Commission ensued to prove his innocence, but after both B-samples tested positive for ostarine too, the pugilist was forced to accept his punishment.

Two weeks ago, the 25-year old was arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged vandalism. Following on from that it was broken that his win over 'The Dream' would be overturned, he would need to forfeit his $1.1M purse and that he'd be suspended for at least one year, all likely contributors to his retirement.

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn, who worked with Haney for his clash with 'KingRy', recently shared his thoughts on the boxer's recent announcement. He said this:

"I'm getting so bored of Ryan Garcia... He's not doing himself any favors. It really aggravates me that no one close to him is getting a hold of him... Someone needs to help him... I want Ryan to deal with the situation. I want to see Ryan in boxing. I think he's got a good heart, I think he's a very good fighter."

Devin Haney shares 'timeline' for a potential Ryan Garcia rematch

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia clashed in the squared circle on April 20 in a highly anticipated fight.

Garcia's controversial behavior ahead of fight night left fans and fellow fighters concerned, but he surprised all who watched as he dominated the WBC super lightweight champion over 12 rounds.

Following his decision victory, it was reported that 'KingRy' had failed two pre-fight drug tests, with levels of a prohibited substance known as ostarine having been found in his system.

The 25-year old has been handed a minimum one-year suspension, as well as a hefty fine, and the former opponent shared his reaction to Garcia's punishment, posting this:

"I'ma take some time, spend some of my money, travel the world and I'll be back in two years after Ryan's suspension and we can fight again."

