Eddie Hearn rips into UFC for wanting "their brand to be bigger than the fighter" while calling MMA "a poor relative" to boxing

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently called out the UFC for supposedly wanting their brand's popularity to triumph over the fighters'. The chairman of Matchroom Sport also claimed MMA to be a "poor relative" to boxing.

With the UFC being as popular as it ever was, Hearn accuses the brand of eclipsing its potential superstars in the roster. The 45-year-old claimed that the recognition of the fighters, apart from a few of them, is non-existent. He also goes on to compare the UFC with Matchroom Boxing, stating that boxing allows contenders to have their own identity, unlike MMA.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the Englishman had this to say:

"Boxing is on fire right now. It's controlling all the narrative, digitally, across social media on a far different level to MMA and UFC. MMA is a poor relative [to boxing]. It's not their fault really. Just a bit tired, isn't it? It's really down to the actual product which is the fights."

He continued:

"If you said to me now, name me six UFC superstars, I couldn't do it. The problem is, with the UFC, they always want the brand to be bigger than that of the fighter. Those guys won't be able to lace my boots in boxing promotion."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below:

Eddie Hearn states Jake Paul will fight Gervonta Davis later this year

Jake Paul's last fight was against an out-of-his-prime Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The contest was a one-sided beatdown, which led to the Ohio native emerging victorious via a unanimous decision. The former Vine star looks to take it to the next level as he faces former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his upcoming fight.

Recently, Eddie Hearn shocked fans when he claimed that 'The Problem Child' will face Gervonta Davis later this year. When the British boxing promoter was asked about Paul vs. Chavez, he unexpectedly dropped the unthinkable. Speaking to reporters, he had this to say:

[Paul vs. Chavez Jr.] not a terrible fight. We know that Gervonta [Davis] is gonna fight Jake Paul in November. Then, we'll see what happens. It'll be interesting to go from Gervonta Davis to Anthony Joshua. I don't think the Chavez fight is terrible. I think it's a smart bit of business."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below:

