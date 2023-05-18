Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and journalist Ariel Helwani recently met up at Irish superstar Conor McGregor's famous pub 'The Black Forge Inn' in Dublin, Ireland.

MacLife's Oscar Willis was also present in the pub. At one point during the interaction between the three, Hearn said to Helwani:

"You see, the difference between me and you... you may be more popular but will you be remembered in the same way? You know what I'm saying? Because you don't really upset a lot of people."

This comment by the boxing promoter drew a laugh out of Willis, who then interjected by saying:

"What the f**k are you talking about?!"

Hearn then continued his comments towards Helwani, saying that the MMA journalist had a fan-friendly personality.

"I don't think you upset fans. I think you're the voice of the MMA community, where people like you and go, 'I like him because he doesn't sell himself out for the UFC.'"

You can watch a clip of the humorous interaction below:

Hearn and Helwani are in Ireland for Katie Taylor's next fight, which is set to take place on May 20 at the 3Arena in Dublin. Taylor is currently undefeated with a professional record of 22-0 but so is her upcoming opponent Chantelle Cameron, who is currently 17-0 as a boxer.

So, the matchup is intriguing as one of the fighters' winning streaks will probably end on May 20.

Ariel Helwani gives his review of the latest Conor McGregor documentary

'McGregor Foverever', a new documentary covering the life of MMA star Conor McGregor, recently released on Netfllix. Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the documentary. The MMA journalist shared that he had watched one-and-a-half episodes of 'McGregor Forever' and was impressed by the product.

In the tweet, Helwani also alluded to the 2018 Brooklyn incident, where during the UFC 223 fight week, McGregor attacked a bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates.

"Watched the first episode and a half of the new @TheNotoriousMMA doc on Netflix, entitled “McGregor Forever.” Very well done. Lots of stuff in there that we’ve never seen before. No spoilers but the Brooklyn part is fascinating. It’s out right now."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

Watched the first episode and a half of the new @TheNotoriousMMA doc on Netflix, entitled "McGregor Forever." Very well done. Lots of stuff in there that we've never seen before. No spoilers but the Brooklyn part is fascinating. It's out right now. https://t.co/12nlINGdTI

