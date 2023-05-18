Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has chimed in with his take regarding Conor McGregor's new Netflix documentary, McGregor Forever. Helwani revealed that he's watched the first episode and a half of the aforementioned documentary.

Ariel Helwani suggested that the documentary is very well crafted, further indicating that it contains many things that the MMA community wasn't privy to before.

Additionally, he alluded to McGregor's infamous bus attack against Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team in Brooklyn, New York, during UFC 223 fight week in April 2018. He opined that the documentary's Brooklyn part was particularly intriguing. Helwani tweeted a trailer of the documentary alongside his review, which read as follows:

"Watched the first episode and a half of the new @TheNotoriousMMA doc on Netflix, entitled “McGregor Forever.” Very well done. Lots of stuff in there that we’ve never seen before. No spoilers but the Brooklyn part is fascinating. It’s out right now."

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the biggest box office draws not only in the fight game but in the sports world as a whole. That said, the Irishman has lately suffered a few setbacks in his MMA career.

He's currently on a two-fight losing streak. 'The Notorious' is coming off back-to-back defeats in lightweight bouts against longtime rival Dustin Poirier. McGregor's most recent fight witnessed him suffer a gruesome leg injury and lose via first-round TKO against Poirier in July 2021.

Conor McGregor has been on an injury hiatus since his July 2021 fight. He recently filmed for season 31 of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) show against rival coach Michael Chandler.

The TUF season is scheduled to air from May 30 to August 15, 2023. It's believed that McGregor will make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon against Chandler, likely in a welterweight bout, later this year.

Is season two of 'McGregor Forever' on the horizon after Conor McGregor's Netflix documentary's initial success?

The McGregor Forever documentary chronicles the MMA icon's personal and professional life. Some of the focal points of the documentary are said to be Conor McGregor's fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, and Dustin Poirier in the 2018-2021 timeframe.

The documentary also gives fans an inside look at McGregor's life as a family man with his longtime partner Dee Devlin and their children.

A four-part Netflix documentary, McGregor Forever has been receiving widespread praise ever since its release earlier this month. On that note, many believe that the documentary could possibly return for another season down the line featuring more of Conor McGregor's past and future fights. However, Netflix hasn't officially announced season two of McGregor Forever as of yet.

