"That's not what a martial artist does" - When Joe Rogan slammed Conor McGregor's bus attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor is one of the most polarizing personas to have ever graced the octagon. Even his biggest supporters will have a hard time trying to justify some of the stunts that the Irishman's managed to pull off over the years.

One such instance was when McGregor launched a dolly at the window of a UFC bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov and other fighters to the hotel ahead of UFC 223 back in 2018. The steel dolly shattered the window of the bus and a few fighters suffered injuries from the glass shards.

McGregor showed up at the Barclays Center that evening to confront Nurmagomedov for allegedly slapping his friend Artem Lobov. McGregor's actions shocked many, most of whom were appalled to see the Irishman putting fellow fighters at risk with his wild antics.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan criticized McGregor's attack on the bus, claiming that the southpaw's actions go against everything martial artists are associated with. He said:

"Conor, that's what he does. He talks sh*t to people and f**ks with their head. I mean it's a giant part of his game and I know that was part of the strategy, him throwing the dolly at the bus. That sh*t's way out of line. Throwing a dolly at the bus, that's not what a martial artist does."

Looking back at the brawl that followed UFC 229 headliner between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

When Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov finally met inside the octagon to settle their rivalry in the headliner of UFC 229 later that year, it was 'The Eagle' who proved to be the superior fighter. Khabib thoroughly dominated the first and second rounds of the fight.

After a closely contested third round, Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap in the fourth round, winning the fight. All hell broke loose thereafter as Nurmagomedov jumped the fence and leaped onto McGregor's team, likely to take a swing at the Irishman's former jiu jitsu trainer Dillon Danis.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov's cousins and teammates entered the octagon and attacked the already beaten and exhausted Irishman. Amid the utter chaos, Nurmagomedov wasn't presented with the title inside the octagon. He later apologized for his actions at the post-fight press conference.

