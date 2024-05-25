Eddie Hearn says Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia rematch would be “massive” but unsure if it would happen

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney went to war on April 20th in a highly anticipated clash. 'KingRy' walked away victorious, handing his opponent the first loss of his professional career, but several days later it was reported that Garcia had failed two separate drug tests.

The tests took place the day before and the day of the fight, with levels of a prohibited substance known as ostarine found in both tests. 'KingRy' maintained his innocence, and requested that the B-samples of the test be analyzed too.

But the results of the B-samples, which came back on Friday (May 24), indicated levels of ostarine as well. The talented boxer will now be forced to plead his case in front of the New York State Athletic Commission at an unspecified date.

'The Dream' has made no indication that he would like to face Garcia again, but his co-promoter Eddie Hearn believes that the fight would be an enormous spectacle.

Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he said:

"The fight will definitely be a no-contest, it's just whether that's a disqualification or a no-contest or whatever is gonna happen. But I think the rematch is massive, but also [Haney] has got to deal with Sandor Martin. I think that's a good fight for him at this stage of his career to come back to."

Devin Haney blasts Ryan Garcia and his team following B-sample testing positive

Ryan Garcia failed two drug tests in the wake of his victory over Devin Haney in April. But he requested that the B-samples from his two tests be analyzed too, in hopes of proving that his failure was due to lab contamination.

But the results of his B-samples indicated levels of ostarine, just as the original samples, meaning that levels of the prohibited substance were in his system on fight night.

In the wake of the result, 'KingRy' has claimed to have taken his hair to be analyzed too. The samples were sent to a laboratory in Paris, where the results came back negative for ostarine.

However, 'The Dream' has called out his former opponent for claiming to have taken his hair to be tested as a way to cover up his prior cheating, taking to X and posting this:

"Ryan & his team knew he would test positive that's why they did a bs "hair test" on their own which who really knows if they did it..."

See Devin Haney's message to Ryan Garcia below:

